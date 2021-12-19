Balermo loses patience over its eroded beach

Balermo loses patience over its eroded beach
SOLUTIONS NEEDED: Balermo residents fear for their eroded beach Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

HUNDREDS of Balermo residents descended on Almeria City on December 17, demanding a solution for their vanishing beach.

The beach has been slowly dying since 2019, they maintained, disappearing at an ever-faster rate during successive storms, gales and heavy seas, they complained.

The demonstrators, who have the support of the Diputacion provincial council, included politicians, local associations and representatives from the neighbouring towns of Berja and Dalias

After assembling outside the Provincial Coastal Service where they left a symbolic pile of sand, they continued along the Paseo as far as the central government’s Sub-delegation.

“This is a dramatic situation, we have lost half of our beach and many residents fear for their homes,” the Balerma Beach Working Committee declared in a letter to the Sub-delegation.

“What our grandparents lived through a century ago is being repeated now,” the letter warned.


