Anglicans and Catholics meet for the Nine Lessons in Mojacar

MOJACAR TRADITION: Anglicans and Catholics met for the pre-Chritmas service Photo credit: Mojacar town hall

ANGLICANS and Catholics met on December 14 at Mojacar’s Santa Maria parish church for the Festival of the Nine Lessons.

The service was celebrated by parish priest Fr Victor Manuel Fernandez and Canon Vincent Oram, with the members of the two communities reading the Lessons from Genesis in English and Spanish.

As usual during the annual event, there were traditional carols from both cultures, with participation from the Embrujo Mojaquero choir.

Also in attendance were Mojacar’s mayor Rosa Maria Cano, accompanied by the Public Safety, Education and Culture councillors.

The Nine Lessons and Carols service, held in Anglican churches at Christmas all across the world, was originally devised by the first Bishop of Truro, Edward Benson, in 1880 but was established as a tradition after the service was held in 1928 – and thereafter – at King’s College Chapel in Cambridge.


