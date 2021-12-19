A furry successful event in San Javier (

By
Linda Hall
-
0
A furry successful event in San Javier (Murcia)
MUCH-NEEDED SUPPLIES: Donations for three animal shelters Photo credit: Lesley Eburne

ALMOST 100 people gathered at Roda’s Bar in San Javier (Murcia) on December 14 laden with supplies for local animal shelters.

They brought food, medicines, blankets, treats, toys and food bowls in an annual event that gets better each year.

The first 50 people to arrive with a box were treated to coffee and cake, which they enjoyed the winter sunshine whilst the raffle and boxes were organised.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The raffle was drawn at 1pm with prizes of three hampers full of Christmas goodies made up by Elaine Gibson and her LA Ladies, with the first prize going to a delighted Kathy Dowsett.

The raffle and donations raised €1,350 which was divided between LIPS, PAPS and Malcolm’s Cats, according to their needs.

“We are delighted to support the shelters,” Lesley Eburne, one of the organisers, said.


“They work so hard, looking after hundreds of cats and dogs who have been dumped, hurt or are sick.  Now that punishment for those responsible for animal cruelty is more severe, perhaps we shall see less,” she commented.

Lesley went on to thank all those who collected or donated, not forgetting all the volunteers who care for the animals.

“Please contact LIPS, PAPS or Malcolm’s Cats if you can help in any way,” she added.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here