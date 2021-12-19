A furry successful event in San Javier (

ALMOST 100 people gathered at Roda’s Bar in San Javier (Murcia) on December 14 laden with supplies for local animal shelters.

They brought food, medicines, blankets, treats, toys and food bowls in an annual event that gets better each year.

The first 50 people to arrive with a box were treated to coffee and cake, which they enjoyed the winter sunshine whilst the raffle and boxes were organised.

The raffle was drawn at 1pm with prizes of three hampers full of Christmas goodies made up by Elaine Gibson and her LA Ladies, with the first prize going to a delighted Kathy Dowsett.

The raffle and donations raised €1,350 which was divided between LIPS, PAPS and Malcolm’s Cats, according to their needs.

“We are delighted to support the shelters,” Lesley Eburne, one of the organisers, said.

“They work so hard, looking after hundreds of cats and dogs who have been dumped, hurt or are sick. Now that punishment for those responsible for animal cruelty is more severe, perhaps we shall see less,” she commented.

Lesley went on to thank all those who collected or donated, not forgetting all the volunteers who care for the animals.

“Please contact LIPS, PAPS or Malcolm’s Cats if you can help in any way,” she added.