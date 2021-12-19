18-year-old girl collapses and dies in Palma de Mallorca restaurant



An 18-year-old girl died in an establishment on the Balearic island of Mallorca this Saturday, December 18. The deceased had been in a restaurant in the Plaza de España in Palma de Mallorca, when she reportedly suddenly complained of a severe chest pain.

Shortly after this, she collapsed to the floor. SAMU 061 emergency health services arrived on the scene but were unable to do anything to assist, and the young girl was certified dead at the scene. An autopsy will be carried out to try and determine her cause of death.

According to sources from the emergency services at the scene, the incident occurred at around 5:30pm. Patrols from the National Police were also deployed to the restaurant. The establishment was subsequently cordoned off to allow the health workers to carry out their work.

This sudden death was reported to the court on duty, while the family members of the girl were provided with psychological assistance from the relevant services, as reported by diariodemallorca.es.

