Young mountain climber dies after falling more than 200 metres near Madrid

A young mountain climber has died after falling more than 200 metres in Rascafría, near Madrid.

A 27-year-old mountain climber has died in Rascafría this Saturday, December 18, after falling a distance of more than 22 metres in an icy zone and hitting various rocks, reported a spokesperson for the 112 Emergency Services of the Community of Madrid.

The emergency services received the call at 11:06 a.m this morning. The Special Group of Rescue at Height (GERA) was able to reach the place of the incident by helicopter and retrieved the body of the young mountain climber, who died instantly. According to Emergency Services, he was well-equipped for such activity.

The helicopter also transported the deceased man’s climbing partner to the car park in Cotos. He was given psychological assistance by SUMMA112 at the fire department of Navacerrada. The Guardia Civil and the Red Cross also intervened. The causes of the incident are currently being investigated.

