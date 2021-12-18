Wayne Couzens is appealing his sentence for murdering Sarah Everard

Wayne Couzens is planning on appealing his life sentence for the murder of Sarah Everard.

Wayne Couzens is planning on appealing his life sentence for the harrowing kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

According to The Sun, a Judicial Office spokesman said that the hearing will probably be in early May.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Couzens, who was a Met Police officer at the time, used his handcuffs and warrant card to stage a fake arrest on Sarah, kidnapping and raping the 33-year old before murdering her.

He abducted Sarah on March 3 as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London.

Lord Justice said at the Old Bailey earlier this year at Couzen’s sentencing that the circumstances of the case were “devastating, tragic and wholly brutal” and were so exceptional that it warranted a whole-life order.

This is the first time a sentence has been imposed for a single murder of an adult that was not committed in a terror attack.

The judge said: “The misuse of a police officer’s role such as occurred in this case in order to kidnap, rape and murder a lone victim is of equal seriousness as a murder for the purpose of advancing a political, religious or ideological cause.”

The murder shocked the UK and vigils across the country were held. Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, paid her respects in London.