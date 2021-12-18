Furious Brits are protesting at Parliament Square in London today against Covid rules.

Furious Brits are protesting at Parliament Square in London today against Covid rules, with the iconic location “rammed” with people.

One witness said on Twitter: “Parliament Square rammed with protestors!”

The protest has been organised by the London Stand for Freedom campaign group after MPs passed legislation on Tuesday to make Covid jabs mandatory for frontline NHS staff from April 1, 2022.

It is part of a wider campaign from the Together Declaration which comprises over 200 organisations, business groups, campaigners and professionals arguing that NHS staff having to be double-jabbed is “completely immoral.”

Other protesters are voicing their anger at the Government following reports of Downing Street parties when the country was in lockdown last December.

Others are angry over reports that Boris Johnson is considering further measures under Plan C, which includes another lockdown, the Financial Times reports.

The group says: “Implementing vaccine mandates for NHS front line staff will significantly impact patient care. The NHS is already understaffed and many of those front line staff worked tirelessly through the last 20 months under intense pressure. To treat them in this way is completely immoral.”

“Our next campaign aims to support NHS staff in opposing mandatory covid vaccines with legal and practical advice and also to support employees in other industries as vaccine mandates may be imposed on other sectors.”

“In Europe and the US, vaccine mandates have been implemented for public and private sector organisations resulting in huge job losses, and we must not let that happen in the UK.”

“Once this dangerous precedent has been set, it can be expanded at will.”