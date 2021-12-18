VIPs due to arrive soon in Almeria

VIPs due to arrive soon in Almeria
DIPLOMATIC MISSION: Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco with Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar’s envoys Photo credit: Almeria city hall

SPAIN’S Christmas is a long one, with the Three Kings still to arrive after Father Christmas has been and gone.

Unsurprising then, that  Almeria City’s mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco recently received the official representatives for tMelchor, Gaspar and Baltasar at city hall.

Here he handed over their credentials, ensuring a straightforward journey well ahead of their scheduled visit on January 5.

The emissaries, as Fernandez-Pacheco commented, bore a striking resemblance to the managing director of Torrecardenas hospital, Manuel Vidal, as well as Rafael Madrona, the Policia Nacional commissioner for Almeria province, and Jean Michael Laurent Diatta, the Red Cross’s mentor-mediator.

The mayor, who was accompanied by Culture councillor Diego Cruz, thanked them for taking on such an enormous responsibility, and their predecessors for all their hard work.

He also commended the three new envoys for their contributions to society in their different roles throughout the year.


Referring to the traditional Three Kings parade on January 5, Fernandez-Pacheco emphasised that the organisers intended it to be good fun and shared by many.

“Above all, we want it to be very safe,” the mayor said.

“Collective responsibility and common sense are combining with vaccination because we cannot forget that the virus is still with us.”


Almeria residents had been demonstrating their “maturity and good sense over the last few days, Fernandez-Pacheco added.

“We are having a Christmas with busy streets, a lot of shopping and a lot of fun but also a great deal of caution,” he declared.

