Turre mayor decides to let go

MARTIN MORALES, Turre mayor, has finally relinquished the post to the PSOE’s Maria Isabel Lopez.

Following an inclusive result for either Morales’ Turre para la Gente (Turre for the People) party or the PSOE in the May 2019 municipal elections, it was agreed that Morales would head Turre town hall for 20 months before handing over to Lopez.

When the time came Morales remained in place, claiming that Lopez was embroiled in a court case and his party could not make way for a politician who was facing charges.

Maria Isabel Lopez had been accused of “arbitrarily and unjustly” preventing a stallholder to occupy the site habitually allocated to his family during Turre’s fiestas. The PSOE party refused to put forward another candidate as Morales had requested, preferring to await the outcome of Lopez’s court case from which she later emerged unscathed.

Barring a last-minute surprise, Lopez is due to be confirmed on December 23 as Turre’s mayor for the second time as she occupied the same post between 2017 and 2019, again in coalition with Morales.