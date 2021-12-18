Tensions rise between police and anti-lockdown protesters at Downing Street

Tensions are rising between police and anti-lockdown protesters at Downing Street.

Protesters gathered at Parliament Square today, which was said to be “rammed” with people, where they have clashed with police before marching through London.

Massive Freedom of Choice protest today in London and Downing Street pic.twitter.com/n6bJQfU23q — Aidan Lean (@aidanlean) December 18, 2021

Video footage shows protesters surrounding police in the “freedom Rally” which began at 12pm.

A video shared on Twitter in the last hour shows masked police carrying batons as unmasked crowds of protesters converge on them

A sign saying “A Passport is Control Not Freedom” can be seen on multiple placards and a Trump supporter flag can also be seen in the crowd.

The protest has been organised by the London Stand for Freedom campaign group after MPs passed legislation on Tuesday to make Covid jabs mandatory for frontline NHS staff from April 1, 2022.

Rioters in London will not be tolerated. Your protests are not needed. Cases are going down. 🤷‍♀️🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/hYdfVaMV4u — Not Miriam Cates MP 🤷‍♀️🇬🇧💪 (@CatesParody) December 18, 2021

Other protesters are voicing their anger at the Government following reports of Downing Street parties when the country was in lockdown last December.

Others are angry over reports that Boris Johnson is considering further measures under Plan C, which includes another lockdown, the Financial Times reports.