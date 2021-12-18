Tenerife and Gran Canaria rise to alert level 3 for COVID

Tenerife and Gran Canaria have risen to alert level 3 for COVID today, December 18, and La Palma is at level 2.

The islands of Tenerife and Gran Canaria have risen to alert level 3 for coronavirus today, December 18. Fuerteventura has already been at level 3 for several weeks, and La Palma has risen to level 2 today.

The decision was made by the regional Governing Council last Thursday at the weekly review of the alert levels for COVID, which are based on the epidemiological report from the Directorate-General for Public Health.

An exception will be made on December 24, 25 and 31, and January 1 and 6, when the maximum number of people allowed to gather in groups will change from six, which corresponds to level 3, to ten.

At level 3, the maximum capacity, unless expressly specified, will be at 50% outdoors and 33% indoors.

Groups of people in public and private spaces, whether indoors or outdoors, are limited to a maximum of six people, unless they belong to the same household. If the group consists of people of the same household and different households, the maximum number will still be six.

The closing time for establishments and activities which did not have a closing time or had a later one prior to the pandemic will be 3 a.m.

Regarding restaurants and bars, the maximum capacity for outdoor seating is 75% and 40% for indoor seating. The maximum number of people per table is six and the closing time is 1 a.m.

Sports establishments and centres have a public capacity of 50% outdoors and 33% indoors, and people may play in groups of six, unless from the same household.

Combat or other activities that require prolonged contact between individuals will not be permitted. Individuals must maintain a distance of 2 metres and masks must be worn throughout the activity.

Public transport will be limited to 50% capacity.

