Six-month suspension for Malaga teacher who refuses to wear mask

A Malaga teacher who refuses to wear a mask while teaching his classes has been suspended from his duties for six months. A disciplinary file has been opened against his name so he will not be able to practice teaching elsewhere for the time stated either. The Ministry of Education has confirmed that this is the case.

The teacher from Malaga joins two others from Granada that have also been suspended from their roles. The suspensions may develop further under the new protocols that have been made by the Education, Health and Families department, and the teachers involved have been replaced by others for the duration, as reported by Malaga Hoy. The suspensions also come with a suspension of salary.

In the case of one of the Granada teachers, they failed to provide any medical evidence to exempt themselves from wearing a face covering. In order to not wear a face mask in the school setting, medical exemption must be given for staff and students alike. This case has been ongoing since mid-November. This goes for the Malaga teacher as well. Until the suspension has finished and the case is closed, the children are being looked after by interim teachers, as told by the provincial delegation of Education.

