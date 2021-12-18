Sir Rod Stewart pleads guilty to simple battery in Florida hotel incident

A court case that has been going on in Florida relating to the 76-year-old legendary rock star Sir Rod Stewart, and his 40-year-old son Sean, following their alleged ‘altercation’ with a hotel security guard in 2019, has finally reached a conclusion.

The incident surrounded Rod’s dispute with Jesse Dixon, a 34-year-old security guard at the luxurious Breakers Palm Beach Hotel in Florida. Rod and his family had arrived at the hotel on New Year’s Eve 2019, and when Dixon stopped them from entering a private party that was taking place, a heated discussion ensued.

Court documents stated that Sean pushed Mr Dixon, and that Rod then punched the guard one time in the ribs. Subsequently, Mr Dixon reported the incident to the police, and Rod and his son were charged with assault, according to the police report.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The pair were due to appear in court in January, with the possible outcome of a 12-month prison sentence. Rod and Sean both pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour count of ‘simple battery’. Adjudication was withheld by the judge, which means they have not been formally convicted.

As Guy Fronstin, Rod’s lawyer explained, under local laws that means they will not have to go to court, not pay any fine, not go to prison, not face probation, have no criminal record, and only have to pay the £510 court costs.