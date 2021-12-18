Provisional prison for three Cadiz police officers who collaborated with drug traffickers

Three Cadiz police officers who collaborated with drug traffickers have been ordered a provisional prison sentence.

A judge has ordered provisional prison for three agents of the Guardia Civil, two active and the other retired, who were arrested for their connection to drug-trafficking networks in the province of Cadiz.

Judicial sources have reported that the three officers are presumed guilty of offences against public health, passive bribery and belonging to a criminal organisation or group.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



On Friday, December 17, the judge ordered them to be sent to provisional prison, with the right to have visitors and without bail. The officers were arrested in Algeciras, Ceuta and Chiclana de la Frontera.

The officer arrested in Ceuta was part of the Judicial Police of the Guardia Civil.

According to the investigation carried out, the three Guardia Civil officers allegedly collaborated with a network of drug-traffickers, warning them of the operatives of the Guardia Civil that may affect them.

The Special Anti-Drugs Prosecutor had previously ordered for the three of them to be sent to prison and this Saturday it was ratified.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.