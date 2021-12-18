Nertherlands announces Christmas lockdown starting TOMORROW

The Netherlands will enter a Christmas lockdown from tomorrow morning to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

The Netherlands will enter a Christmas lockdown from tomorrow morning to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, non-essential shops, bars, restaurants, and other public places will close.

From Monday, December 20, schools will also be closed and the lockdown will be in place until at least January 14, Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced.

He added it was “unavoidable because of the fifth wave caused by the omicron variant that is bearing down on us.”

The terms of the latest restrictions have not yet been fully announced, however, local media reports say that hairdressers and gyms will also close until January 14.

Shops, bars and restaurants in the country are currently under a 5pm to 5am curfew, which was introduced at the end of last month.

The Dutch National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) reported earlier today that the Netherlands has had over 2.9 million COVID cases since the start of the pandemic and 20,420 reported deaths.

It also reported that there have been 14,616 new infections in the last 24 hours.

Elsewhere, ministers in Austria, Cyprus and France have also toughened restrictions on travel and Paris has cancelled its New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Denmark has closed its theatres, concert halls, amusement parks and museums for Christmas and regional health ministers in Germany have urged the national government to tighten rules on people arriving from the UK.

The UK is currently experiencing its highest Covid numbers and there have been talks of lockdowns.