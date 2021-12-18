John Morgan dead: The Wurzels drummer dies aged 80 due to Covid

Tributes have poured in for The Wurzels drummer John Morgan after he died at the age of 80, after contracting Coronavirus while on tour. He had taken ill after a gig in Manchester earlier in December, and he died on Friday 17 surrounded by his family in Hospital in Gloucester.

A larger than life character, John joined The Wurzels in 1981 and stayed with them for over 40 years, providing their rhythm section. He also sang backing vocals after joining the band alongside Pete Budd and Tommy Banner not long after they enjoyed huge hits in the 1970s.

The Wurzels have sold-out concerts across the UK throughout their long career, and John Morgan was present behind the drum kit through it all. Recently, the band had been gigging consistently, performing up to 150 shows a year.

Tommy Banner paid tribute, saying: “We can’t believe we shan’t ever see you behind those drums again – we thought you were indestructible. We shall miss you John, you grumpy old b****r, with your sharp, quirky Forest wit – oh and you were also a bloomin’ great drummer, just like your hero, Charlie Watts.”

He added: “We are all in shock, Morgy had the driest of humour and the kindest of hearts and all our thoughts are with his family. The band intend to continue but John will always be remembered and loved by his fans, friends and band.”

A spokesperson for the Watchet Music Festival, which the Wurzels regularly played at, said to the Mirror: “We are all so sad to hear the news that The Wurzels drummer John Morgan has sadly passed away. John has always been a big supporter of Watchet Festival, our thoughts are with his family and the other band members. RIP John and thank you for being a true down-to-earth person, you will be greatly missed.”

