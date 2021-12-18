Iran will have nuclear weapon “alarmingly soon”, says United States

A United States official has warned that Iran will have a nuclear weapon “alarmingly soon”, and has urged other countries to uphold the sanctions on Iran.

The United States considers that the amount of time remaining until Iran produces enough uranium to create a nuclear weapon is “very short” and “alarming”, as reported by an official representative of the Biden administration.

The official, speaking anonymously, did not have an exact date at which Iran could produce a nuclear weapon, but he estimated that it would be just a few months.

“It’s very short. It’s unacceptably short,” lamented the official.

He said that Andrea Gacki, the Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control for the Department of the Treasury, visited the United Arab Emirates at the start of this week to encourage private companies to uphold the sanctions in place against Iran.

“If you are evading sanctions, the U.S. will have its eye very much on you. There will be consequences,” the official warned.

The reluctance of the United States to remove all sanctions from Iran is the greatest obstacle for the renewal of the 2015 nuclear agreement, said an Iranian official. The West has expressed concern about whether Tehran will keep its side of the bargain.

In April, negotiations on the pact between Tehran and Washington began again, after having been abandoned by former President Trump. The original agreement from 2015 limited the nuclear activities of the Iranians in exchange for the removal of the sanctions from the United States.

