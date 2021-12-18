German vaccine shortage leaves booster drive with “no more” shots

As Germany rushes to innoculate more people with booster shots to quell the tide of Omicron cases through the country, a top minister has been forced to admit that they are running out of jabs. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has warned there will be a serious German vaccine shortage in the first part of 2022 and it will affect the rollout the country was banking on.

Mr Lauterbach was speaking to broadcasting channel ZDF when he noted that the European Union’s health secretary, Tino Sorge, said in an internal paper there would be more than 10 million doses of BioNTech and 40 million doses of Moderna vaccine available. He then added: “I wish the numbers presented by the Union were correct.

“In the next week, we can deliver 1.2 million doses of BioNTech for all of Germany, the following week 800,00 doses and then another 1.2 million doses. More is simply not there. We are already using reserves, we are emptying everything.”

Mr Lauterback has admitted he is also trying to buy back vaccines that Germany has delivered to other countries. He told ZDF: “I am now trying as an emergency to buy back vaccines from Eastern European countries. I am simply doing everything I can for the vaccination campaign that we are currently running, which is really good, to be able to carry on without interruptions.”

The Express reports that to stop the German vaccine shortage, the government are looking to buy more than 90 million doses of BioNTech vaccine at a cost of €2.2billion. The rush for doses follows leaked reports that the health minister has informed regional leaders that the country will run out of jabs in January.

According to the reports, Mr Lauterback said in a video conference: “The situation is extremely difficult. We face a serious shortage of vaccines in the coming year. Far too little vaccine was ordered for the first quarter. The quantities are not enough to run a booster campaign. The reports also allege that Mr Lauterback let an option to order more BioNTech vaccines slip by in the early Autumn, further adding to the German vaccine shortage just as the country brings in restrictions for the unvaccinated.

