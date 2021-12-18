Gangs of monkeys drop 250 dogs off buildings in ‘revenge attacks’



A scenario has broken out in the Maharashtra province of India where a battle is going on between the local populations of dogs and monkeys. According to local news site News18, this situation that sounds like something out of a horror novel, is occurring specifically in the village of Lavool.

In this village, apparently, gangs of monkeys have been grabbing dogs, carrying them to the tops of buildings, throwing them off, and subsequently killing them. All 250 dogs in the village have allegedly been massacred in this fashion by the monkeys, with locals claiming hostilities started after some local dogs killed a baby monkey.

Although it sounds very far-fetched, video footage coming out of the area seems to back up the stories. In one video, a pack of dogs is seen clearly chasing after a monkey. Another one shows a monkey actually carrying a puppy and heading towards the edge of a building.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The monkeys appear to be losing control, with locals reporting attacks on humans as well when they have gone to protect their dogs. Young children have also been victims according to local reports given to News18. One local told them how a gang of monkeys grabbed an eight-year-old child and attempted to run away with him, only to be driven away by locals pelting them with stones.

News18 also reported how while trying to rescue their pet dog, one local fell from the roof of a building, surrounded by the monkeys, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.