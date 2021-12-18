Eric Clapton wins court case against German selling a pirated CD on eBay



German publication Bild, has reported that British rock guitarist and singer Eric Clapton has won a lawsuit against a 55-year-old German woman. She was accused of putting a pirated copy of one of his albums for sale on the internet platform eBay.

A court in the German city of Dusseldorf had previously found in favour of Mr Clapton. This Wednesday 15, they rejected an appeal filed by the woman, identified only as Gabriele P.

The defendant claimed that she had inherited the compact disc from her late husband, not knowing that it was a pirated copy. She said she had not bought it, and that her husband had acquired it in the 1980s.

Gabriele placed the CD on eBay last July, at a price of €9.95. One day later she received a complaint from the rock star and she removed the item.

According to the judge in the German court, the fact that Gabriele did not buy the disc, or was unaware that it was an illegal copy, was not a valid argument. Having lost the appeal, her defence say they will once again appeal the ruling.

They indicated that it must be verified whether this case falls within the competence of a court of the European Union. They also question whether the community copyright laws for this judicial process are still in effect after Brexit.

Gabriele will have to pay the legal costs for both herself, and the legendary British artist, which are around €3,400 (£2,886). In addition, she could face a fine of €250,000 (£212,255), or six months in prison if she continues her efforts to sell the CD, as reported by actualidad.rt.es.

