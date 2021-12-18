Easyjet announces three new Malaga routes for 2022

Easyjet announced on Friday, December 17, its plans to strengthen its network of routes in Spain ahead of the summer of 2022. In line with the strategy of sustained growth in Malaga, the airport will open three new routes and will have a total of five planes covering the routes.

The new Easyjet base was inaugurated at Malaga airport this June. In 2022, Malaga will link to London Southend, Birmingham, and Edinburgh, increasing the total number of options from Malaga to 17. Coming into operation at the beginning of May, the first connection will have six weekly routes, the second with four, and the third will have three.

Javier Gandara, general director of Easyjet in southern Europe, indicated that despite the impact of the Omicron variant on travel, “in the long term, we see that the level of new reservations for the second half of our fiscal year continues to be good, and we are looking forward to the fourth quarter of 2022. We expect to reach levels of capacity similar to those seen in 2019”.

For this reason, he has advocated “optimising” the network and promoting strategic destinations such as Malaga, and Palma de Mallorca. “It is an essential factor to achieve this, and demonstrates once again our commitment to Spain”, explained Gandara.

This announcement is part of the company’s commitment to sustained growth in Spain, where it has announced a total of eight new routes from Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, and Menorca.

Next summer Easyjet will have five planes based in Malaga, and seven in Palma, which brings the number of planes in Spain to 17. That total includes the five that the company will have at its base in Barcelona. With this investment, Easyjet increases its fleet by almost 50 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The growth of Easyjet’s two seasonal bases in Spain, “reinforces the company’s leadership position in the country, and demonstrates the solidity of this business model, that allows it to reinforce existing markets and explore new flows that were previously inaccessible”, said an Easyjet spokesperson, as reported by malagahoy.es.

