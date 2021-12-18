Do something about Vera’s litter!

Linda Hall
Do something about litter in Vera!
VERA LITTER: One of many photos that Steven Mullard forwarded to the Euro Weekly News Photo credit: Steven Mullard

STEVEN MULLARD intends to continue bombarding Vera town hall until they clear away the litter in front of Gold Gym.

He has emailed every town hall department that he has an address for, describing the rubbish-strewn street and asking, “What are you going to do about it?”

Workmen and street cleaners do nothing to pick up rubbish that’s blown from the bin area, Steven seethed to the Euro Weekly News.  There was never rubbish there before, Steven explained, but now it accumulates each day.

“It was clean but now it’s a s**t-tip,” he said.  “Maybe your workmen are getting too comfortable in their jobs,” Steven suggested to Vera town hall.  “If so, sack them and give the job to someone else.”  Spain has many unemployed people who would happily queue up for a job, he pointed out.

He owns many flats nearby, Steven said, and complained that the area is “dirty, dirty, vile, mucky and scummy.”

The rubbish shown in the photos that Steven forwarded to the Euro Weekly News was still there, he said.  “This spreads diseases and Covid, especially the dirty used tissues,” he fulminated.


“This area needs the c**p picked up from the street and the bins.”

