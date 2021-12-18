Daily Omicron cases triple to more than 10,000 in UK

Daily Omicron cases have tripled in the UK to more than 10,000.

Daily Omicron cases have tripled in the UK to more than 10,000, as Sadiq Khan declares a major incident in London.

Over 10,000 new Omicron cases have been reported in the UK, which is a record number, as the overall cases of Covid infections were over 90,000 for the second consecutive day.

The UK Health Security Agency has confirmed a further 10,059 cases of the Omicron variant, which is three times more than yesterday (3,201), December 17, and takes the overall figures to 24,968.

9,427 cases were reported in England, 514 in Northern Ireland, 96 in Scotland and 22 in Wales.

Data also shows that seven people have died in England with Omicron as of Thursday, the previous death toll was one.

The government’s Covid dashboard shows 125 further deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Yesterday, 817,625 people got their booster jab, which means 27,156,276 adults have now had a third dose.

There were also 41,221 second doses and 32,099 first jabs administered.