A new study has found that COVID may be linked to reduced male fertility, as the most serious cases may lead to testicular infection.

Scientists continue to learn about the full effect of COVID on the human body. A study performed at the University of Georgia has revealed that COVID infections can affect male fertility.

“We know that in severe cases, the testis does not do well during COVID. Fortunately, most people that are of reproductive age are fairly protected from severe cases, but in the 1% that is affected, the virus could cause a lot of damage,” said Clayton Edenfield, the author of the study published in Nature Reviews Urology.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to the report, coronavirus infects the organs via two proteins: the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors and transmembrane protease serine 2 (TMPRSS2). The testicles produce both proteins, which makes them susceptible to suffering cellular damage caused by the virus.

“There have been autopsy reports that show some sort of viral entry into the testis as well as downside effects of the virus in the testis. So, this is going to be things like inflammation and orchitis, testicular pain, as well as the breakdown of the blood-testis barrier – and even in some cases, the virus is actually in ejaculate,” said Edenfield.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.