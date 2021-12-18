Brexit minister Lord Frost resigns from the British government



In a sensational turn of events this evening, Saturday, December 18, Lord Frost – who negotiated Britain’s departure from the EU – has resigned from his position in the cabinet, as reported by the Mail On Sunday.

This is a move that is bound to create massive turmoil for Boris Johnson as he tries to cope with the increasing spread of Omicron in the country.

Lord Frost is believed to have handed in his resignation one week ago, but the Prime Minister had allegedly tried to persuade him to stay until January. His decision to quit is thought to have been the result of a growing disillusionment with the Conservative party’s current direction.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The introduction of Boris Johnson’s ‘Plan B’ Covid measures – including vaccine passports – were cited by a senior government source as being the last straw in prompting Brexit Minister, Lord Frost, to resign.

Discontent had apparently been growing over the staggering cost of ‘net zero’ environmental policies, and over tax rises in Britain. Earlier this week Mr Johnson had faced the largest revolt among Tory MPs since he took control of No10 Downing Street.

Almost 100 MPs voted against the government’s ‘Plan B’ measures, which was closely followed by the loss of the North Shropshire by-election, by a 23,000 majority. These events have led to rumblings of a possible leadership challenge, and a change at the top.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, are two names that seem to be in the mix as feasible contenders to Boris Johnson.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.