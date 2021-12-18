Almeria schools promote healthy meals with organic produce

SEVEN THOUSAND Almeria province pupils will be eating organic produce in their school dining rooms during the 2021-2022 school year.

The Junta’s State School Agency and Andalucia’s Agriculture and Fisheries Agency recently signed a collaboration agreement to continue promoting organically-grown products in school dining rooms.

Aranzazu Martin, the Junta’s Agriculture delegate to Almeria drew attention to the province’s reputation for growing organic produce, as 90 per cent of Andalucia’s ecologically-grown fruit and vegetables are cultivated on more than 3,800 hectares of Almeria province land.

“Biological control and organic production here have between them already opened the door to markets half the world over,” Martin pointed out.