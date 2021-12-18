Almeria schools promote healthy meals with organic produce

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Almeria schools promote healthy meals with organic produce
ORGANIC PRODUCE: Almeria grows 90 per cent of Andalucia’s output Photo credit: Pixabay

SEVEN THOUSAND Almeria province pupils will be eating organic produce in their school dining rooms during the 2021-2022 school year.

The Junta’s State School Agency and Andalucia’s Agriculture and Fisheries Agency recently signed a collaboration agreement to continue promoting organically-grown products in school dining rooms.

Aranzazu Martin, the Junta’s Agriculture delegate to Almeria drew attention to the province’s reputation for growing organic produce, as 90 per cent of Andalucia’s ecologically-grown fruit and vegetables are cultivated on more than 3,800 hectares of Almeria province land.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“Biological control and organic production here have between them already opened the door to markets half the world over,” Martin pointed out.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here