Almeria province’s fishing sector cut adrift

HALF of Almeria province’s 43 trawlers could disappear thanks to fishing quotas recently-agreed in Brussels.

“The situation is complicated,” lamented the regional government’s Agriculture and Fisheries department head, Carmen Crespo, after bottom trawling in the western Mediterranean in 2022 was cut by a further 6 per cent.

“This is not a positive result, even with voluntarily accepting selective measures allowing another 2 per cent of fishing days,” Crespo said after the EU’s Fisheries Council ignored Spain’s objections and went ahead with cuts.

Crespo accompanied Spain’s Agriculture and Fisheries minister Luis Planas to Brussels where, together with Andalucia’s Faape and Facope fishing industry associations, they unsuccessfully pleaded their cause.

“This new 6 per cent reduction follows a17.5 per cent cut that affects many families who depend on trawling,” Crespo explained after 40 hours of fruitless negotiations.

Backing the Mediterranean proposals meant letting Spain’s fishing sector down and cutting it adrift from its future and livelihood, Planas warned.