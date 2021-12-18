A guide to using Covid passports in Andalucia



The Covid certificate has finally been approved by the Superior Court of Justice of Andalucia, and will be required for entry to all nightlife and hospitality establishments in Andalucia. This rule comes into force as of Monday, December 20, and will remain in place until 00:00 on January 15, 2022.

Where can I download my Covid certificate?

If you click this link, it will take you to another article that will explain everything to you about downloading the certificate.

Any person over 12 years of age will be able to access the interior space of hotel and leisure establishments, “as long as they have a certificate issued by the public health service, or by an authorised laboratory”, that fulfills any of the following circumstances:

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



•Has the complete vaccination schedule against Covid.

•Has a negative PCR test that has been performed in the last 72 hours, or 48 hours in the case of antigen tests.

•Has had the disease in the last six months, and recovered.

What happens on arrival at any establishment

The Ministry of Health and Families has a functionality in the ‘Salud Andalucia’ application that includes a QR code reader through which it is possible to verify the validity of the European Union Covid certificate.

When a person arrives at any establishment, you will be asked to present your Covid certificate. The aforementioned QR code reader will read your certificate to verify that the QR is valid. That is to say, that the data presented really exists in the certificate repository. It reviews the data to verify its authenticity and expiration date.

When the application certifies that the data is correct, it returns an ‘OK’ with the basic data of the holder (name and date of birth). With this, the person who validates it can verify that the data corresponds to the identity of the person presenting it.

The ‘OK’ is shown with a large green circle, with a positive tick inside. In the event that it is not valid, a red circle is displayed with a cross in the centre, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.