A Boxing Day treat in Adra

ADRA town hall is organising a performance of La Reina de las Nieves (the Snow Queen) at the Centro Cultural on December 26.

Based on the Hans Christian Andersen story, the musical which is directed by Laura Lopez and begins at 6pm, is aimed families and audiences of all ages.

With its live voices, the production tells a tale of friendship, perseverance and love that is full of visual effects, magic, music and adventures.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Tickets are obtainable from the Centro Cultural box office and the www.giglon.com website cost from only €4 each.