Would you take a pill that extends your life?

Fountain-of-Youth Pill Could Be on Horizon after scientists dramatically extend the life of mice by injecting elderly rodents with a grape seed extract.

The extract extended their remaining time by 60 per cent and also boosted overall lifespan by nine per cent – this is equivalent to over a decade of human life.

Dr Yu Sun, of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai said: “The plant chemical has high potential as a clinical intervention to delay, alleviate, or prevent illnesses.”

The flavonoid known as PCC1 gets rid of ‘zombie’ or ‘senescent’ cells that have stopped dividing. As we age, they naturally build up and release chemicals that result in inflammation.

Dr Sun explained: “Ageing-associated functional decline of organs and increased risk for chronic disease is driven in part by their accumulation.”

“Here we show PCC1, a component of grape seed extract, increases the healthspan and lifespan of mice through its action on senescent cells.”

Health was boosted and numbers were reduced in several mouse models of disease, including exposure to radiation. It also improved the effects of chemotherapy in those whose immunity had been suppressed.

In addition, injections of PCC1 were given to 91 male and female mice aged 24 to 27 months. In human years, that would be in the range of 75 to 90 year-olds, explained the researchers.

Dr Sun said, “Considerable progress has been made over recent years to develop specific agents to treat individual age-related conditions such as type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, fragility, and vascular dysfunction.”

“However, the combined effect of these drugs in controlling morbidity and mortality has been modest.”s

“These diseases tend to occur in synchrony as multimorbidities—with prevalence increasing exponentially after 70 years of age.”

The findings of the study offer hope for extending the lifespan and health of humans, as well as treating conditions that are related to ageing by using a therapy that originates from natural sources.

Dr Sun added of the study, published in Nature Metabolism, “The potential anti-ageing effects of PCC1 provide good support for further translational and clinical development with the overall aim of achieving a longer and healthier life.”