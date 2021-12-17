Woman arrested under suspicion of child neglect as two sets of twins die in Sutton fire

A woman has been arrested after two sets of twin boys died in a house fire in Sutton, south London.

A woman has been arrested after two sets of twin boys aged three and four died in a house fire in Sutton, south London, yesterday, December 16.

The woman, 27, has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and is being held in custody, Scotland Yard has announced.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



London Fire Brigade’s (LFB) deputy commissioner Richard Mills told reporters that firefighters arrived at the house in Sutton shortly before 7pm yesterday, however, the fire was already “very well-developed.”

He said at the scene: “I can confirm that they are two sets of twins, ages four and ages three,” and added that the children were all boys.

Asked if anyone else was in the home, he said: “On arrival, there were four children in the house.”

Flowers have been laid at the scene with a note reading: “To Kyson Bryson Leyton + Logan. Sleep well. Love Grandad.”

Mr Mills added: “It’s a very traumatic event. They (firefighters) attended a very well-developed fire; they got there in under three minutes. Second two machines within seven minutes.”

“Entering a building and rescuing life is always a very difficult place to be. The age of the children, the fact they are so young will have a profound impact on them.”

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the children, the whole local community and all those who will be affected by this fire.”

“Fire crews arrived quickly and located the children inside the property. They were brought out of the house and given immediate emergency care.”

“The welfare of our staff involved in this incident is very important to us and all of them will be offered counselling as a priority.”

The cause is still under investigation.