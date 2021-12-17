Weather forecast for Christmas period in Spain



The State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, predicts that from next Monday, December 20, rain will reach large areas of western Spain. This rainfall is expected to continue right through the Christmas period, until at least December 26. Specifically, it will affect Galicia, the Central Plateau, Extremadura, and the southwest of Andalucia.

During the following week, the one that runs until New Year, the other half of the country will receive that rain, including the entire Mediterranean side. Meteorological wintertime begins officially on Tuesday 21, at 4:59pm. This first day of winter will start with rains in large areas of the country that are currently suffering from drought problems.

Ruben del Campo, a spokesperson for AEMET explained that next week an expected Atlantic storm will leave between 50 and 100 litres/m² in the western half of the peninsula, in Galicia and in western Andalucia. It will also rain in the west of the Canary Islands, especially on La Palma.

Temperatures will remain normal for this time of year, within a temperate environment. Unlike last year, there are no extraordinary weather conditions expected, such as Filomena. AEMET has warned though that it is impossible to predict extreme weather changes more than three weeks in advance.

As Del Campo stressed, “The probability is very low, but it cannot be ruled out, or given more options that something like this could happen again”.

In the traditional seasonal press conference of AEMET, Del Campo, and the AEMET spokesperson Beatariz Hervella, presented their provisional meteorological balance for 2021. It shows that this year has been hotter and drier than normal. Temperatures have apparently risen by 0.4 degrees compared to previous years, with 15 per cent less rainfall.

According to their data, this will be the eighth consecutive year in which the average temperature has risen. 2021 is also in line to be the fourth driest year of the century. The autumn season had an average of 14.4 degrees. That makes it the coldest autumn since 2012, as reported by diariosur.es.

