Watch: Fire rages next to Malaga Hospital.

WATCH THIS – A huge fire rages next to the Virgen de La Victoria Hospital in Malaga, known as “Hospital Clinico”. The spectacular fire took place at around 9.40 pm on Thursday, December 16.

Firefighters from the Royal Fire Department of Malaga were deployed to tackle the huge flames, which is believed to have only affected an area of vegetation next to the health centre, according to the 112 Emergency Services in Andalucia.

Witnesses said the fire started in the Arroyo de las Cañas, next to some basketball courts that are located in El Atabal. The Andalucian Emergency 112 Service received a number of calls reporting the fire and along with firefighting crews, sent Local and National Police to cordon off the area whilst firefighters extinguished the flames.

Fire chiefs have not yet been able to determine the cause of the fire, but thankfully, despite the spectacular nature of the fire and the impressive flames, no one was injured.

According to fire chiefs, no major material or structural damages occurred, although the situation could have been a lot worse as the fire burned near a medicinal gas facility.

Firefighters took nearly three hours to put the fire out.

Más imágenes del incendio en los alrededores del Hospital Clínico de Málaga, al final ha resultado ser un conato de incendio, sin pérdidas personales ni materiales. pic.twitter.com/RHa7FKIJzK — Malacitanoweb (@MalacitanoWeb) December 16, 2021

