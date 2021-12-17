Villajoyosa parties vote unanimously to oppose car park plans for Paradis beach

VILLAJOYOSA town hall is opposing Generalitat plans for a car park for vehicles and motorhomes in front of the Paradis beach,

Although the area surrounding it is developed, this beach on the outskirts of Villajoyosa is practically unspoilt and the local government, headed by Andreu Verdu, as well as the Partido Popular opposition party, reject the regional government’s Territorial Policies department project.

They will ask the Generalitat to seek another location further from the beach, sources told the provincial Spanish media. While acknowledging that the undeveloped Paradis plot is already used as an unofficial car park, La Vila’s parking problems would not be solved by asphalting this beach zone, argued opponents to the scheme.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The proposed seafront car park for 180 vehicles would also occupy part of the state-owned maritime strip, pointed out the town hall’s three-party PSOE-Compromis-Gent per La Vila coalition.

The Partido Popular was the first to condemn the Generalitat’s plans for the Paradis beach, although the motion the party intends to put forward at the next council meeting now has the backing of all parties.

The municipality does note entirely reject the car par project, which involves significant investment, but opposes the Generalitat’s choice of location, instead suggesting the approach to the Bol Nou beach.