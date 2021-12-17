Triple-vaccinated staff at BuzzFeed festive party test positive for Covid, according to reports.

SEVERAL triple-vaccinated staff at a BuzzFeed festive party in New York test positive for Covid, with mask rules in place and vaccination cards required upon entry.

“Three BuzzFeed employees who tested positive following the party said they were vaccinated and received their booster shots prior to contracting Covid-19 at the event, and are experiencing mild symptoms,” reports Mediaite.

According to Insider, BuzzFeed required employees to show their vaccination cards so that they could get into the event – which happened on December 10 – and they were required to wear masks at the party unless they were “actively eating or drinking.”

The party, which was held at Manhattan’s Starrett-Lehigh building, is being considered a “super-spreader” event after another of the COVID-positive employees estimated “that there were about 10 cases they knew of,” according to the Insider.

This same employee told the news outlet that they were “aware of five or six other staffers who currently feel sick and are awaiting test results.”

BuzzFeed has reportedly strengthened Covid-19 protocols following the party and amid a surge of cases in New York City.

In related news, a top bank in America ordered its unvaccinated staff in its New York City offices to work from home, effective immediately. The bank now requires vaccination proof for all employees and visitors to enter its New York office buildings.

Unvaccinated employees at JPMorgan Chase & Co’s offices in New York have been told they must remain at home and work remotely, a measure that started on December 14.

