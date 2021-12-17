TRAVEL restrictions tightened due to omicron variant threat to Gibraltar and new arrivals by air will have to take a lateral flow test on the day of arrival.

Previously, passengers had 24 hours to take the test but this has now been superseded by the new requirement effective today, Friday December 17 and applies to everyone aged 12 and over.

There will also be a legal requirement for those staying in Gibraltar, rather than immediately crossing the border into Spain, to self-isolate until a negative test result has been received.

Failure to take this test within the day of arrival will be in breach of regulations and the Royal Gibraltar Police will have the power to issue a Fixed Penalty Notice of £300 to any offenders.

In order to cope with extra demands, the Covid-19 Rapid Test facility at the Airport will remain open from 8am to 9pm daily.

The UK Government removed all countries from its Red List on Wednesday December 15 but. Gibraltar will continue to maintain its Red List unchanged but this will be closely kept under review as the epidemiological situation changes in Gibraltar.

There are currently 21 Omicron cases known in Gibraltar and the Health Authority has so far been able to identify the source of each infection but additional actions are to be taken in order to try to protect the local population from further infection.

For this reason, no traveller who has been in a red list country in the 10-day period preceding their date of arrival into Gibraltar may enter Gibraltar unless they are able to prove that they are bona fide residents in Spain and will be crossing the land border immediately upon arrival at the airport.

Members of the armed forces, seafarers picking up vessels and persons travelling to the Rock for employment may also be granted leave to enter and stay.

