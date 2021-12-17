Tory MP attacks Chris Whitty As ‘Unelected Spokesperson’ In ‘Socialist State’

In a bizarre and unacceptable attack on the Chief Medical Officer, Joy Morrissey, the Tory MP for Beaconsfield criticised Chris Whitty as “unelected spokesperson in socialist state”. The deleted tweet where the Tory MP attacks Chris Whitty came in response to a tweet from Times journalist Steven Swinford who highlighted the difference in messaging between Boris Johnson and Whitty over socialising during the Christmas period.

The tweet comes in a week where a significant number of Tory MPs rebelled against the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans to deal with the rise in coronavirus cases.

In the tweet Morrissey echoed one of the Brexit mantra’s railing against unelected state officials saying: “Perhaps the unelected covid public health spokesperson should defer to what our ELECTED Members of Parliament and the Prime Minister have decided. I know it’s difficult to remember but that’s how democracy works.”

There has been a sharp reaction to the tweet, no less from Felton who said of Whitty it is: “His job is to present the scientific view and what’s best for public health, not repeat what Boris Johnson said because he can’t keep his own MPs on board with basic health measures.”

Criticism has come from within the party although some have tried to downplay the situation by pointing out that Whitty and Johnson were not at odds but were rather suggesting the same thing.

Tory MP and Health Minister Gillian Keegan told Times Radio “What they were saying was prioritise, because obviously the more contacts you have, the more chance you have of testing positive, and that would mean that you’d be isolated on Christmas Day.”

“Obviously if you want to have a family Christmas, then be cautious, otherwise you could end up testing positive and having to isolate over Christmas. That’s the message.”

The tweet wherein the Tory MP Attacks Chris Whitty is a sign of how fractious the situation is at the moment with tensions running high amongst those in favour of and those against further measures to contain the spread of the virus.

