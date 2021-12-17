Ten-year wait for San Juan car park to open

THE La Ordana underground car park in San Juan town on the Costa Blanca was built 10 years ago but has never been used.

San Juan’s mayor Santiago Roman explained that opening the car park with its capacity for 280 vehicles was a priority. Once it had been auctioned off, the town hall intended to eliminate any obstacles that could prevent it from opening in early 2022, Roman said.

Building began in 2007 and the €3.7 million project financed by the owners of the site and the car park’s future concessionary should have been completed within 14 months.

Instead work was halted in 2009 when the construction company suspended payments owing to the economic crisis. The car park was finally completed in 2011 but it has never opened, changing hands several times since then.