Sparkling Christmas children´s charity event at El Oceano

THE Annual Christmas Children´s Charity Event to raise funds to help four Costa del Sol children´s charities took place at a sparkling evening at El Oceano on Thursday, December 16.

Raising more than €9,000 for children´s charity AMUSUVIG, Angeles Custodios, Inserta Andalucia, and Ciudad de los Niños Malaga, the event will support 186 children who are orphaned or vulnerable.

More than 150 guests turned out in their most elegant evening wear for the fundraiser, enjoying a Christmas dinner, auction, and performances from Arran Harding, Gilly Sax and DJ Fuller.

Event organiser Teresa Leaver took to the stage to thank everyone for coming out to support the charities, as well as the performers.

Euro Weekly News CEO Michel Euesden also spoke to thank the Costa del Sol community for coming out to support charity. She said: “This is the best community around for raising funds for charity.”

She also thanked Teresa for her work, presenting her with flowers and saying that she had raised huge amounts of money for charity over the years.

Guests later sat down to dinner with their cheque books ready, placing generous bids on the many spectacular donated items on offer, including a day´s golf at Las Brisas Golf Club, shares in a racehorse, and tickets to the Barcelona Grand Prix.

A raffle, with prizes worth more than €200 each also took place, with lucky winners including John Barnes and Victoria Baggott making off prizes.

Victoria Bagott told the EWN: “It´s a great cause helping children locally and it is great that lots of people are coming out to support charities.”

Teresa, who has been raising funds for children´s charities on the Costa del Sol for seven years, spoke about how many people had come out to support the evening and told the EWN: “The businesses and donations have been amazing. This will really help the children.”

