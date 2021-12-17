In a tragic turn of events, a seven year old boy dies while football training in Gandia, Valenica. The young lad collapsed on the field at around 8 pm in the evening.

The boy, who played for the UD Beniopa junior team, was training with his team mates on the fields Rois de Corella de Football when the incident occurred.

According to eyewitnesses, the team’s coach and several other members of the club immediately went to his assistance. He was moved into the clubhouse where a defibrillator and cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres were applied.

The emergency services were called with local police and a SAMY ambulance on the scene within minutes. After attempting to stabilise the child, the ambulance transferred him to Gandia hospital however they were unable to resuscitate him.

Sadly the child’s relatives were at the training when the incident happened.

All sporting activity at the club has been suspended for this weekend, with the tragic death of the boy causing an outpouring of sadness and grief amongst the clubs management, coaches, players and members.

A statement released by the club says “Today is a very f**ked up day for the whole club. The Prebenjamin Edward AP player, who is only 7 years old, has left us.

From today we decree official mourning throughout the club and proceed to suspend the training sessions and matches scheduled for this week.

Rest in peace”

An autopsy is to be performed on Friday, December 17 by the Institute of Legal Medicine of Valencia to determine the cause of death.

The news that a seven year-old boy dies football training will come as a real shock to all of those involved in the game and especially those involved with juniors as coaches and parents.

