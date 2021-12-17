The investigation into the death of Halyna Hutchins, the actress who died on the set of the movie Rust, has taken a new turn with a search warrant issued for Alec Baldwin’s phone. The warrant has been issued by a Sante Fe court in New Mexico, where the film was being shot.

It is understood that the police are searching for an IPhone used by the actor and which is believed to be in his possession. Of interest on the phone are messages that are believed to have been exchanged between Baldwin and unnamed person, which could shed more light on the events of that fatal day.

Baldwin who was filming on set was given a gun that was apparently “safe” however he pointed it at the Director of Filmography and it went off killing her and injuring the Director of the western Joel Souza.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Baldwin, who has said he would never point a live gun at anyone, has claimed on TV that the trigger wasn’t pulled, I did not pull the trigger”

Asked “how did a real bullet get on that set?”, the actor replied: “I have no idea, someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

With a search warrant issued for Alec Baldwin’s phone, it is clear that the story is not yet finished and that there are more revelations to come.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.