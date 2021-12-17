Rising Underdog Cryptocurrencies That Can Make You Rich in 2022

The year 2022 is only a blink away; therefore, it is the perfect time to look at which currency will take the reins and soar in the new year. Although it will take a long time (or maybe not, who knows, right?) for crypto to replace our traditional currencies (U.S. Dollar, CAD, etc.), they have surely started dominating the financial market. But which of these are perfect for you to make your start in 2022?

More than 4,000 digital currencies are trying to climb up the ladder to dethrone crypto giants like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Let’s take a look at the few trending currencies showing promising growth and with the prospect of long-term investment, which can make you rich.

MarketMove

MarketMove is an up-and-coming game-changer in the Forex trading scene. Due to cryptocurrency being decentralized, there is no limit to buying and selling or stop-loss orders. However, MarketMove aims to introduce limitations to the investors using their platform. Their catch behind this proposal is to pull its demand up by limiting its flow. Surprisingly, many crypto companies are currently not thinking of this hack.

In addition, MarketMove is hyper-deflationary. This means that when people trade their tokens, there is a transaction fee, eventually decreasing the token supply and inflating investors’ value.

With their goal to make a big jump up the ranks by the first quarter of 2022, MarketMove remains one of the best unpopular currencies to invest in next year.

Feed Ever Gorilla (FEG)

Popularly known as FEG tokens, the currency is another top contender in 2022. The idea behind the bullish currency is that it is keen to provide a decentralized transaction network, using the Ethereum Blockchain and Binance Smart Chain for trading.

In the past two years, decentralized finances have skyrocketed, and the total amount for this period is believed to be over $200 billion. FEG is trying to explore this opportunity with further innovation, and a breakthrough can be significant.

Additionally, FEG is also a hyper-deflation token with a supply of 42 quadrillion tokens. With a supply this huge, trading on both Ethereum and Binance chains is intense, and each transaction rewards its users with a 1% tax return.

Launched in 2021, the FEG is only 30% at its full potential and still breaking shackles. Therefore, it is definitely one to keep an eye on.

inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi is a cryptocurrency with a rare yet promising selling strategy. In a digital world where theft and hacking are common, many investors worry about the security of their investments. inSure DeFi claims to be the first crypto insurance ecosystem with stalking power.

inSure DeFi has made a bold entrance in the market by targeting the need of users. To avail of insurance for their crypto investments, users have to purchase SURE tokens. The insurance is activated seven days after their tokens have been stored in the user’s wallet.

The cryptocurrency has different plans to address its users’ needs. The beginner plan provides insurance for up to four months with a cover of $1000 in exchange for 2,500 tokens. In comparison, the Diamond plan involves purchasing 500,000 tokens for insurance of two years, with a cap of $140,000.

The value of the SURE token has surged by 200% in the last 12 months. Certainly, inSure DeFi is a game-changer with a unique proposition: insurance itself that your investment in this currency can inflate significantly.

