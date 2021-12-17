Ribera Salud’s Costa Blanca hospitals get in the holiday mood

HEALTH provider Ribera has provided 35 tons of basic products for food banks and charitable organisations this Christmas.

Ribera, which provides outsourced medical attention for Health districts in five regions, acquired this with the allocation which before the Covid pandemic would normally have been used for Christmas events.

Taking part in the 11th edition of Give and Gain, Charity Action Week and Corporate Volunteers – an initiative from the Foretica association – Ribera organised its first corporate volunteer group in hospitals, health centres, laboratories, technological sections and offices.

Members of the Ribera group volunteered at the Red Cross (Denia), Concientate (Elche), Caritas (Murcia), the Casa de la Caridad (Valencia City), the Astor association (Torrejon, Madrid) and the Vigo Food Bank (Pontevedra) amongst others.

Ribera also encouraged employees at its health centres and hospitals to collaborate with Christmas decorations, helping to make departments and wards less intimidating.

As well as the traditional Christmas trees in all its hospitals, which patients generally help to dress, more of its installations have been decorated for the holiday season, Ribera said.