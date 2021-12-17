Ribera Salud’s Costa Blanca hospitals get in the holiday mood

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Ribera Salud's Costa Blanca hospitals get in the holiday mood
RIBERA VOLUNTEERS: Ensuring that everyone can celebrate Christmas Photo credit: Ribera Salud

HEALTH provider Ribera has provided 35 tons of basic products for food banks and charitable organisations this Christmas.

Ribera, which provides outsourced medical attention for Health districts in five regions, acquired this with the allocation which before the Covid pandemic would normally have been used for Christmas events.

Taking part in the 11th edition of Give and Gain, Charity Action Week and Corporate Volunteers – an initiative from the Foretica association – Ribera organised its first corporate volunteer group in hospitals, health centres, laboratories, technological sections and offices.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Members of the Ribera group volunteered at the Red Cross (Denia), Concientate (Elche), Caritas (Murcia), the Casa de la Caridad (Valencia City), the Astor association (Torrejon, Madrid) and the Vigo Food Bank (Pontevedra) amongst others.

Ribera also encouraged employees at its health centres and hospitals to collaborate with Christmas decorations, helping to make departments and wards less intimidating.

As well as the traditional Christmas trees in all its hospitals, which patients generally help to dress, more of its installations have been decorated for the holiday season, Ribera said.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here