Pedro Sanchez calls the EU response to electricity prices ‘insufficient’



Pedro Sanchez, the President of the Spanish Government, is attending the final meeting of this year of the European Council. In a statement to journalists upon his arrival, he told them that he considers the measures endorsed by the European Commission, to jointly deal with the rise in energy prices in the EU, are “insufficient”.

The President assured that he will continue to call for more, and faster, adoption of joint measures, while demanding stronger action. Increasing energy prices across Europe is one topic on the table to be addressed during this meeting with all the other EU leaders.

He stressed that Spain has been leading the debate on these matters, in the face of this price hike, because it believes that there is a need for community action. Sanchez told the journalists, “It is essential that the European Union take measures, and take them more intensively and much faster”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Mr Sanchez also revealed that the European Commission has taken up Spain’s proposal to make centralised gas purchases, and to be able to have a strategic reserve in Europe.

“This is good news, but it is insufficient. We continue with rising energy prices across Europe, and therefore we need to review the way in which energy price formation is structured at the European level”, he added.

He was referring to last Wednesday 15, when the European Commission presented a package of measures aimed at decarbonising the gas market. That will allow joint purchases in emergency situations, in the event of a shortage of this resource. But, as requested by Spain, so as not to face episodes of price escalation, such as the current one, as reported by malagahoy.es.

For more news on Europe, click here: https://www.euroweeklynews.com/news/eu-news/

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.