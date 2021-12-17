Pablo Sierra: Body of missing Badajoz student found

The body of Pablo Sierra, the Badajoz student who had been missing for several weeks, has been found by the National Police.

The National Police have found the lifeless body of 21-year-old Pablo Sierra in the Guadiana River, after he disappeared in Badajoz at the end of November. His unexplained disappearance sparked a mass search and wide media coverage.

Pablo was last seen leaving a bar in Badajoz where he had had a small disagreement after accidentally causing someone to drop and damage their mobile phone. This does not seem to be the cause for the disappearance, as Pablo offered to pay for the damage, and they exchanged numbers amicably.

Pablo disappeared after saying goodbye to his friends and beginning his journey back to the student residence where he lived. His blood-stained mobile phone was found by the Guadiana River.

The Special Operations Group (GEO) of the National Police had been searching the river in the area surrounding where the phone was found over the course of several days before the body was finally found, in a zone known as El Pico.

The National Police had incorporated the use of police dogs into the search for the missing mathematics student.

The results of the autopsy will determine the cause of death. His family has always ruled out the possibility of a voluntary disappearance.

