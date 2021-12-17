News in Brief for Costa Blanca North

By
Linda Hall
-
0
News in Brief for Costa Blanca North
LA VILA: Feral colony volunteers equipped with ID and high-viz jackets Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

Cat carers TWENTY-TWO Villajoyosa residents recently received cards that identified them as registered carers for the town’s feral colonies, together with high-viz waistcoats to wear when tending to the cats and feeding them.  The town hall’s Animal Welfare department also announced that 160 stray cats have been sterilised this year.

Terrace tax BENITACHELL councillors voted to suspend the municipal tax that local bars and restaurants usually pay the town hall for occupying public property and rights of way in 2022. This will be the third year that the municipality foregoes this tax to alleviate the effects of the Covid pandemic.

Budget lag BENIDORM town hall has yet to present its 2022 Budget, making it one of Alicante province’s tardiest.  Next year’s income will be 5 per cent lower than 2021, owing to the elimination of capital gains tax and reduced income from terrace dues and other rebates on local taxes.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Sundowner SAN VICENTE town hall opposed recent proposals to build a solar energy plant in the El Sabinar zone covering a 278-square metre area. The project would infringe established guidelines for installing solar plants on most of the land included in the plans, the town hall’s Environment department maintained.

Fiesta off ALTEA’S Fiestas department announced that it is suspending the traditional Nochevieja events welcoming in the New Year in Altea and Altea la Vieja owing to the increase in Covid cases.  It was imperative to be responsible and prevent the spread of the virus, explained Fiestas councillor Marta Lloret.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here