News in Brief for Costa Blanca North

Cat carers TWENTY-TWO Villajoyosa residents recently received cards that identified them as registered carers for the town’s feral colonies, together with high-viz waistcoats to wear when tending to the cats and feeding them. The town hall’s Animal Welfare department also announced that 160 stray cats have been sterilised this year.

Terrace tax BENITACHELL councillors voted to suspend the municipal tax that local bars and restaurants usually pay the town hall for occupying public property and rights of way in 2022. This will be the third year that the municipality foregoes this tax to alleviate the effects of the Covid pandemic.

Budget lag BENIDORM town hall has yet to present its 2022 Budget, making it one of Alicante province’s tardiest. Next year’s income will be 5 per cent lower than 2021, owing to the elimination of capital gains tax and reduced income from terrace dues and other rebates on local taxes.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Sundowner SAN VICENTE town hall opposed recent proposals to build a solar energy plant in the El Sabinar zone covering a 278-square metre area. The project would infringe established guidelines for installing solar plants on most of the land included in the plans, the town hall’s Environment department maintained.

Fiesta off ALTEA’S Fiestas department announced that it is suspending the traditional Nochevieja events welcoming in the New Year in Altea and Altea la Vieja owing to the increase in Covid cases. It was imperative to be responsible and prevent the spread of the virus, explained Fiestas councillor Marta Lloret.