Miss World 2021 postponed hours before finale amid Covid-19 outbreak

With 23 of the 97 competitors testing positive for Covid-19, organisers of Miss World 2021 postponed the competitions hours before the finale. A statement issued by the organisers of the event being held in Puerto Rico, that the decision “was taken in the health and safety interests of contestants, staff, crew and general public.”

Epidemiologist Melissa Marzán form the Puerto Rico Health Department told reporters that there had been 38 cases associated with the event, with 23 contestants and 15 staff testing positive for the virus. She confirmed the decision had been taken by the organisers with the contest to be rearranged within the next 90 days.

A statement issued by the organisers on social media said “As of (Wednesday), additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room. However, after additional positive cases were confirmed this morning (and) after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made.”

The statement continues saying “The next step according to the medical experts is immediate quarantine, pending observation and further testing according to best practices in situations like this. Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisers, will contestants and related staff return to their home countries.”

One of those who tested positive is Lavanya Sivaji from Malaysia who Miss World Malaysia said “was in isolation but clinically well.” Similarly Miss World Indonesia Pricilia Carla Yules, wrote on Instagram stories that she is “currently in recovery” and “feeling much better physically and mentally.”

Last night’s event would have seen the culmination of weeks of Miss World events in San Juan, Puerto Rico’s capital. Winners of these events include

Top model being awarded to Ivory Coast’s Olivia Yacé

Miss World Talent content going to Mongolian representative Burte-Ujin Anu and

Miss World Sports names as Mexico’s Karolina Vidales

The 70th edition of the annual event was due to be hosted by English singer and TV personality Peter Andre, Puerto Rican model Stephanie Del Valle and Mexican singer and actor Fernando Allende.

The news that Miss World 2021 postponed will come as blow to the organisers after last year’s event had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. Winner of the 2019 contest Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh, remains the reigning titleholder.

