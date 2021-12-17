Metro de Madrid daily electricity bill rises from €120,000 to €260,000

Electricity prices are spiralling in Spain, and if there is a public company that is going to suffer from these increases, it has to be Metro de Madrid. So much so that the Community of Madrid has asked the central government for aid for public transport given the historical increases in the price of electricity.

David Perez, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, warned today, Friday, December 17, warned that “This increase is especially hard for the Madrid underground, because it uses a lot of electricity to operate, despite the fact that it pollutes very little”.

The Metro transports a daily average of around 1.4 million passengers, including families, and business people. Mr Perez highlighted the situation of the Metro de Madrid, detailing that its daily electricity consumption has gone from a previous figure of €120,000, to €260,000, an extra €30 million expenditure this year.

Adding, “There is no company that can assume such a large budgetary deviation”, he pointed out. “For this reason, we want to ask the national government for support in the form of aid for the maintenance of public transport, not only for Metro de Madrid, but for all suburban services in Spain”.

“In order for us to continue providing these services to citizens with quality, we need your help”, the minister concluded, as reported by larazon.es.

