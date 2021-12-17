Mark Drakeford announces new Covid measures for Wales

Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales, made an announcement this evening, Thursday, December 16, detailing new Covid restrictions that will come into force in the country on December 27. These latest measures are designed to combat the spread of the Omicron strain of coronavirus.

A formal review of the Covid situation in Wales was due tomorrow, Friday 17. Mr Drakeford and the Welsh ministers have met to review data several times this week already.

“This year a smaller Christmas is a safer Christmas. The fewer people we see, the less chance we have of catching or passing on the virus”, he said in a statement. No restrictions have yet been enforced for the period leading up to Christmas, with freedom of travel still allowed.

“Delta will continue to be the main cause of coronavirus infections in Wales up to Christmas. But we are seeing cases of Omicron increasing rapidly every day in Wales, and across the UK. We need a plan to keep us safe this Christmas, and we need stronger measures to protect us afterwards, as we prepare for a large wave of Omicron infections”.

Adding, “Omicron poses a new threat to our health and safety. It is the most serious development in the pandemic to date. It is one we must take seriously. We will continue to put in place proportionate measures to protect people’s lives and livelihoods”.

The population of Wales is still being urged to get vaccinated, and to follow health measures like washing hands, social distancing, and wearing a facemask.

From December 27 the government’s new rules will come into force, including the closure of all night clubs. Offices will have to put a 2-metre social distancing rule in place. There will also be a requirement to protect staff and customers by using one-way systems in the workplaces, along with physical barriers, as reported by walesonline.co.uk.

