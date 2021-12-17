The number of coronavirus infections has risen to 121 in the Regional Hospital of Malaga, which has four Covid outbreaks. It is understood that there are infections in digestive, neurosurgery, internal medicine and ICU.

The Hospital, formerly Carlos Haya, is where the highly publicised outbreak amongst ICU staff took place with 95 staff currently affected. A further five have tested positive in neurosurgery and 15 in digestive, four of them health professionals. Internal medicine also have five infected patients and one health professional.

According to the hospital, all the patients have been isolated and at present are displaying mild symptoms. None of these patients were admitted to the hospital with the virus.

The units affected, with the exception of ICU, have been able to cope with staff undertaking extra hours to keep providing care. ICU with 95 professionals still in isolation, has had to hire an extra 48 professionals to fill in for those affected.

Preventive periodic screenings

To maintain safety of staff and patients periodic screenings are undertaken in the hospital. Preventive PCR is performed on patients who are hospitalised, those who are going to undergo a surgical intervention (urgent or scheduled) and those who undergo invasive diagnostic studies. Test are also carried out on admission of patients to ensure that they are not carrying the virus.

The hospital also says that it carries out extensive cleaning programmes to mitigate any risk from contact with surfaces.

The hospital has already suffered some loss of faith amongst patients following the ICU outbreak, but the news that the Malaga hospital has four Covid outbreaks will do little to reassure people.

